TP-Link and Ubiquiti gear (specific questions)

I need a new multi WAN router. I am looking at the TP Link ER605 because it supports 4 WAN ports. As odd as it sounds, I need those WAN ports, just to have some resemblance of connectivity.
So the rest of my network is Ubiquiti and I have the Ubiquiti controller to manage all the Ubiquiti gear.
TP Link uses Omaha SDN Cloud management. I can not figure out if Omada is required to use the hardware. If I get the router, it will be the ONLY TP Link piece of hardware I’ll own.
Do I need to ever use Omada once I set it up? Is there a monthly fee? I do not want a monthly fee and I dont want to buy the TP Link version of their controller either.
