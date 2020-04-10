TP-Link AC1750 Router | Polk Monitor 40 Series II Speakers | 24" Asus Monitor 1920x1080 60hz - some scratches

noteworthy
TP-Link Archer C8 Router AC1750
Excellent shape, just not needed anymore. The reason I loved this router is it had built in QoS controls to limit not only downloads but also uploads. A great feature when your upload limit is under 5mb and someone is saturating your connection.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/TP-LINK-AC...S-DUAL-BAND-GIGABIT-ROUTER-white/233555551545
Polk Monitor 40 Series II Speaker Set
Used for a couple of years as my rear speakers. In excellent condition. Too big for me to mount them on the wall as surrounds so I'm selling them.
Originally $180 new
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Polk-Monitor-40-Series-II-Main-Stereo-Speaker-Black-Pack-of-2/233555555227
Asus VE247 24" LCD Monitor
Some scratches visible on screen. Works fine with no dead pixels. Good backup monitor.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/ASUS-VE247...0-000-000-1-ASCR-300-CD-M2-0-272/233555560813
