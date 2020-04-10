TP-Link AC1750 Router | Polk Monitor 40 Series II Speakers | 24" Asus Monitor 1920x1080 60hz - some scratches

TP-Link Archer C8 Router AC1750Excellent shape, just not needed anymore. The reason I loved this router is it had built in QoS controls to limit not only downloads but also uploads. A great feature when your upload limit is under 5mb and someone is saturating your connection.Polk Monitor 40 Series II Speaker SetUsed for a couple of years as my rear speakers. In excellent condition. Too big for me to mount them on the wall as surrounds so I'm selling them.Originally $180 newAsus VE247 24" LCD MonitorSome scratches visible on screen. Works fine with no dead pixels. Good backup monitor.