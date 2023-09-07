Toyota Shut Down 14 Factories Due to 'Insufficient Disk Space'
Even major car manufacturers can never have too much storage space. In late August, Toyota had to shut down 28 assembly lines at 14 auto plants in Japan due to computer issues. Today, Toyota provided more details on the shutdown, including that "an error occurred due to insufficient disk space."
