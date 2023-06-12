Toxic Crusaders Demo Out Now on Steam, Retroware Explains Gameplay Color Coordination

This is pretty sick lookin

"From Generic Default to…COLORS EVERYWHERE!
When we began development, we didn't even think about giving each character a unique color for their attacks. At the start, every character just had a generic, dull-looking impact effect that was shared with enemy sprites! But then we realized how much cooler everyone would look if we splashed some color into their punches, kicks, and every other attack! Thus…"

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309972/...etroware-explains-gameplay-color-coordination
 
