Totally clueless. Please Help (pick motherboard Z490 $150 to $350 max). Maybe Ram as well

Hi guys, I got a deal on a 10850K. Consensus seems to be for me to use and build with it. I have been on my i7-930 for 10 years so I am so out of the loop of modern gaming CPUs.



What I am looking for is a mobo that I can OC my 10850K to 5.2Ghz or more if possible on Air. But the goal is the 5.0 to 5.2 advertised boosting. I'd like the mobo to have a iGPU and a decent amount of USB3.0 ports. I assume thunderbolt is out of the question for gaming oriented ones. RGB would be a nice plus but not a complete dealbreaker



In that same token, I am looking for 16GB of solid memory that won't break the bank. Maybe I should make two different posts but figured mobo and rams go hand in hand?



Thanks in advance.