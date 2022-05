Necroing this thread.



Just picked this up a week or two ago - having a blast. I had a strong RTS itch that needed a fix.



This has done it so far.



Anyone still or has played through the campaign?



Liu Biao is a total prick. Dudes charging me 60% of my income(as my vassal) just to not attack me. Not sure how to overcome this as he's allies with basically anyone relevant. Him and I basically have the two largest amounts of land at this point. But his army is probably 3x larger.



Trying to figure a way to get factions to hate him, and then go to war against him and then I get involved while I've been slowly creating a stronger military.