Total War: Shogun 2 on Steam free today

WHEN WILL TOTAL WAR: SHOGUN 2 FREE-TO-KEEP BE AVAILABLE?

You can download and keep Total War: SHOGUN 2 for free from Monday the 27th of April 2020 from 18:00 BST until the Friday the 1st of May 2020 at 18:00 BST. If you download the game for free during that time, it is yours to keep.