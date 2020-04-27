Total War: Shogun 2 on Steam free today

Deltek
Total War: Shogun 2 will be free today at ~10:00 AM PST
hopefully, I calculated that correctly.
https://www.totalwar.com/blog/total-war-shogun-2-giveaway-and-total-war-sale-faq/WHEN WILL TOTAL WAR: SHOGUN 2 FREE-TO-KEEP BE AVAILABLE?
You can download and keep Total War: SHOGUN 2 for free from Monday the 27th of April 2020 from 18:00 BST until the Friday the 1st of May 2020 at 18:00 BST. If you download the game for free during that time, it is yours to keep.