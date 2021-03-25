Krenum
Yay! My favorite of the series.
Welcome back
Commander, Son of Rome!
https://www.polygon.com/22350356/to...-release-date-features-sega-creative-assembly
Random Youtube gameplay
Here are the game’s other features, as detailed by Sega:
"Sega and Creative Assembly are re-releasing 2004’s Rome: Total War in remastered form next month. The updated strategy game, now known as Total War: Rome Remastered, will offer 4K visuals, overhauled character models, cross-platform multiplayer, new gameplay content, and more when it comes to Linux, Mac, and Windows PC on April 29".
***Existing Rome: Total War owners on Steam can get the remaster for 50% off through May 31.
New Gameplay Content: Wage war across new fronts with 16 previously unplayable factions to play on top of the original 22, and send the new Merchant agents on missions to establish lucrative trade networks across the map, buy out rival Merchants, and assert your empire’s economic power.
Modernised Features: Players can exercise more control than ever with new features such as a tactical map during battles, plus heat maps and icon overlays in campaign mode. Existing mechanics have also been improved, including an overhauled diplomacy system, wider camera zoom levels throughout the game, and camera rotation on the campaign map.
Improved Help Systems: A swathe of improved support has been added, including a redesigned tutorial, a new in-game Wiki, expansive advice and tooltips, and improved accessibility for colour blind players.
Cross-platform Multiplayer: Players can enjoy cross-platform PVP multiplayer between Windows, macOS and Linux, a first for the Total War franchise.
Complete Original Content: Total War: Rome Remastered includes the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansions in glorious new detail, and players will also gain access to the original Rome: Total War Collection (only playable on Windows).
