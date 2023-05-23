Total War: Pharaoh will take players to the turbulent Egyptian New Kingdom period where they'll determine the fate of three great cultures as they fight for survival amid the Bronze Age collapse...players will have a choice of eight Faction Leaders as they set about charming the courts, charging into battle, or causing chaos as a brutal warlord and uncover the rich land that was Ancient Egypt...these include the Egyptian factions of Ramesses, Seti, Tausret, and Amenmesse; the Canaanite factions of Bay and Irsu; and the Hittite factions of Kurunta and Suppiluliuma
Opposing armies are just half the battle, however, as players must also contend with sandstorms and thunderstorms, flaming forests, and other dynamically shifting battlefields...Total War: Pharaoh also includes a franchise-first Campaign Customisation feature that ensure unique conquests on every run...players can randomise the starting positions for all factions, alter resource settings, increase the chance of natural disasters, and so on
coming in October 2023...
