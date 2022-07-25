Total Ram in Bios not matching in system.

Hi Folks,
been awhile since I have loomed around here. But would really like some expertise/assistance with a problem / issue I have with one of my systems:
System Specs:
CPU: Ryzen 5 1600
Mainboard: Gigabyte GA-AB350 Gaming 3
RAM: Corsair LPX 16 GB 2400 Mhz DDR4
Video Card - 7300GT
HDD/SSD: Crucial - 120 GB SSD
OS: Ubuntu Server
Issue: I have 16 GB of DDR 4 RAM installed, can see that in the bios. However in the system (Ubuntu Server, Linux Mint, Proxmox) I can only see 7.7GB of memory.
What I have tried:
- Reseated the RAM
- Booting with a sinlge stick of ram in each memory slot to see if the ram was the issue or the slot was the issue
- Reseated the CPU
- Booted into a Linux Mint Live USB and did free -h
- lshw -c memory shows 16 GB but free -h, ubuntu, linux mint and proxmox still only show 7.7 GB
- cat /proc/meminfo shows only ~8GBs
MemTotal: 8086184 kB
MemFree: 6660220 kB
MemAvailable: 6815084 kB
I tried to install and boot another chip I had (3800x) but the AB350 wasn't accepting it (probably a bios version thing)
- Install 16 GB of DDR 4 @ 3200 Mhz from another sysetem with no change