Total Ram in Bios not matching in system.

Reseated the RAM Booting with a sinlge stick of ram in each memory slot to see if the ram was the issue or the slot was the issue Reseated the CPU Booted into a Linux Mint Live USB and did free -h lshw -c memory shows 16 GB but free -h, ubuntu, linux mint and proxmox still only show 7.7 GB cat /proc/meminfo shows only ~8GBs

I tried to install and boot another chip I had (3800x) but the AB350 wasn't accepting it (probably a bios version thing) Install 16 GB of DDR 4 @ 3200 Mhz from another sysetem with no change

Hi Folks,been awhile since I have loomed around here. But would really like some expertise/assistance with a problem / issue I have with one of my systems:Ryzen 5 1600: Gigabyte GA-AB350 Gaming 3: Corsair LPX 16 GB 2400 Mhz DDR4- 7300GT: Crucial - 120 GB SSD: Ubuntu Server: I have 16 GB of DDR 4 RAM installed, can see that in the bios. However in the system (Ubuntu Server, Linux Mint, Proxmox) I can only see 7.7GB of memory.Any thoughts on a possible cause - I think the mainboard my be the problem....but when I had the 1600 CPU in another board previously Windows showed all 16GB of RAM, but that was a different set of RAM. So I am second guessing myself as to the problem here. Could a CPU memory channel be fried and that is why the mainboard sees 16 but the OS only sees 8?