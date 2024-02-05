Total Memory Encryption - how to test whether it works?

O

OpenSource Ghost

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 14, 2022
Messages
195
Some Z790 motherboard makers add Total Memory Encryption (MTE) option in their latest BIOS releases. It is supposed to encrypt system memory to mitigate cold boot attack risks.

How do I know that it works? Microsoft documents about it focus on the "Multi-Key" aspect of this feature meant for VM's, but what about non-VM usage? Aside from dumping my own systen memory content to run an analysis, how do I verify whether my system memory is encrypted when I enable MTE in BIOS?
 
