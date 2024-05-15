Toshiba Successfully Demonstrates Nearline HDDs with Massive Capacity of Over 30TB

erek
"The other technology is MAMR, which uses microwaves to enhance magnetic recording capabilities. Toshiba was the first to demonstrate its effectiveness and started mass production of first-generation drives in 2021. Toshiba achieved 31 TB by stacking 11 disks, utilizing SMR technology, and improving signal processing.
These new achievements were made possible through years of close collaborative work with Resonac Corporation, a HDD media manufacturer, and TDK Corporation, a HDD head manufacturer. Toshiba and its working partners are committed to continue developing both HAMR and MAMR technologies in order to provide higher capacity HDDs to meet the growing storage demand of the cloud and datacenters.
A technical lecture detailing the demonstration will be presented at the IDEMA Symposium scheduled for May 16."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322443/...rline-hdds-with-massive-capacity-of-over-30tb
