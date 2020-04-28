Toshiba Releases List of SMR Drives

P300 6TB

P300 4TB

DT02 6TB

DT02 4TB

DT02-V 6TB

DT02-V 4TB

L200 2TB

L200 1TB

MQ04 2TB

MQ04 1TB

The introduction of Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology has enabled HDD manufacturers, such as Toshiba, to increase the capacity of their spinning platter drives beyond that of existing approaches. SMR technology is recognized as having an impact on write-speeds in drives where this technology is used, especially in the case of continuous random writing. For this reason, Toshiba products are carefully tailored to specific workloads and use cases.For example, in use cases such as network-attached storage (NAS), where continuous random writing regularly occurs, Toshiba’s current product line for consumers features the N300, which does not use SMR.In the current range, the following drivesSMR technology:The following drives also use SMR technology: