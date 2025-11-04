erek
Optimized performance for AI workloads“"The surveillance market is rapidly evolving, with AI analytics driving new requirements for storage performance, capacity, and reliability," said Koji Sakamoto, Senior Director of Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. "With S300 AI, Toshiba continues to expand and tailor its HDD range to meet these demands—delivering higher capacities, enhanced performance, and enterprise-grade durability purpose-built for AI workloads."
S300 AI is tuned to handle the additional random access introduced by AI workloads, ensuring rapid video data retrieval for precise real-time AI analytics and insights.
High scalability for modern surveillance
S300 AI supports up to 64 high-resolution camera streams and up to an additional 32 AI streams, enabling easy scaling to meet evolving AI-driven surveillance requirements. Its large capacities and optimized design make it a fitting choice for continuous recording across a wide range of commercial and infrastructure sectors, including transportation, manufacturing, smart city projects, healthcare and nursing care, finance, and logistics.
Enterprise-grade reliability
With an annual workload rating of 550 TB[3] and a mean time to failure (MTTF) of up to 2.5 million hours, S300 AI is built to operate 24/7 in mission-critical environments. Furthermore, Toshiba backs the hard disk drives with a 5-year limited warranty, underscoring their durability and their suitability for the most demanding surveillance applications.
The 8 TB and 10 TB capacities of S300 AI will be available starting this month, with 14 TB, 16 TB, 18 TB, 20 TB, 22 TB, and 24 TB capacities following in Q1 2026”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342598/toshiba-launches-s300-ai-surveillance-hdd-series
