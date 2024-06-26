Toshiba FireTV (43LF621U19) is it possible to get rid of the USB port power off delay?

Format _C:
2[H]4U
A friend gave me a Toshiba FireTV (43LF621U19) and I want to know if there is a way to get the USB port to power off as soon as the TV is powered off? I want to get rid of that delay as I use it to power a Bluetooth adapter that only stays in pairing mode for a limited time and if I miss it a power cycle is required but the USB ports power stays on for about 5 - 10 minutes and I don't want to wait that long! I would get up but I am currently unable to walk
Thanks
