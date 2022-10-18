Torn AW3423DW or LG C2 42 or Asus ROG OLED

Have had the AW3420DW for almost two years now, and it's been great, no problems.



But I really like OLED and got the 65" C2 OLED for my Great Room and it's just amazing. Huge upgrade from my 2019 Vizio. Even my wife, who is not a techie said she immediately noticed the improved quality, while streaming our sci-fi or fantasy shows.



So I did buy the LG C2 42-in last month. But I returned it, maybe too quickly, only a couple days into it. I did all the settings and tweaks per the YouTube reviewers and my main beef was the colors. They seem drab and washed out, not at all vibrant or punchy. Or the blacks? Yes those look amazing. Dark scenes or movies unbelievably great. But for some reason playing world of Warcraft and other games. The colors just looked okay. Kind of weak.



I went back to my 34-in ultra wide. And thought, let me try something else.



I always wanted to try the 38-in ultra wide so I picked up the AW3821 DW. Got it on sale at Microcenter for $899. Immediately. I was absolutely in love with the size, just the perfect size for a gaming display on your desk. Yeah it's big, but not too big and nicer than 34 in which sometimes just feels a bit too small. But as great as this monitor looked, the size is perfect, bur the image quality was very weak. No blacks whatsoever. Everything was a dark gray or even light gray and the colors seemed very washed out. And backlight blade big time. So I love the size but the image quality was not great at all. So returned it.



Now I'm debating trying out the AW3423DW? Or try the LG C2 42-in one more time and really play with those settings to get a punchier colorful image. Because I mainly play RPG's World of Warcraft and New World now, and a large screen like that really helps the immersion in those type of fantasy games.



But that is a huge monitor. My monitors only sit maybe two feet to my face. And I am pretty comfortable with a 34-in ultra wide size. It does seem almost perfect. I just wish it was bigger, it is a bit too small. I play some shooters. I do like to play Doom Eternal and used to play Battlefield destiny 2, I think the ultra wide is perfect for that.



So...