Torn AW3423DW or LG C2 42 or Asus ROG OLED

Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
10,403
Have had the AW3420DW for almost two years now, and it's been great, no problems.

But I really like OLED and got the 65" C2 OLED for my Great Room and it's just amazing. Huge upgrade from my 2019 Vizio. Even my wife, who is not a techie said she immediately noticed the improved quality, while streaming our sci-fi or fantasy shows.

So I did buy the LG C2 42-in last month. But I returned it, maybe too quickly, only a couple days into it. I did all the settings and tweaks per the YouTube reviewers and my main beef was the colors. They seem drab and washed out, not at all vibrant or punchy. Or the blacks? Yes those look amazing. Dark scenes or movies unbelievably great. But for some reason playing world of Warcraft and other games. The colors just looked okay. Kind of weak.

I went back to my 34-in ultra wide. And thought, let me try something else.

I always wanted to try the 38-in ultra wide so I picked up the AW3821 DW. Got it on sale at Microcenter for $899. Immediately. I was absolutely in love with the size, just the perfect size for a gaming display on your desk. Yeah it's big, but not too big and nicer than 34 in which sometimes just feels a bit too small. But as great as this monitor looked, the size is perfect, bur the image quality was very weak. No blacks whatsoever. Everything was a dark gray or even light gray and the colors seemed very washed out. And backlight blade big time. So I love the size but the image quality was not great at all. So returned it.

Now I'm debating trying out the AW3423DW? Or try the LG C2 42-in one more time and really play with those settings to get a punchier colorful image. Because I mainly play RPG's World of Warcraft and New World now, and a large screen like that really helps the immersion in those type of fantasy games.

But that is a huge monitor. My monitors only sit maybe two feet to my face. And I am pretty comfortable with a 34-in ultra wide size. It does seem almost perfect. I just wish it was bigger, it is a bit too small. I play some shooters. I do like to play Doom Eternal and used to play Battlefield destiny 2, I think the ultra wide is perfect for that.

So...
 
Last edited:
J

jbltecnicspro

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
7,905
Since you already returned the LG, may as well try the Alienware OLED? I'm having trouble seeing how you got "drab" colors on that C2. Perhaps your settings weren't correct? My old CRT only gets around 3500:1 contrast and it looks punch as hell, so I can't imagine that C2 not popping.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
10,403
My only thing, the 34" Ultrawide size I already have and am used too, but kind of want something larger.

But conflicted because I'm a sucker for the OLED tech and super smooth fluid gaming.

Part of me thinks the AW3423DW is best for first person shooters, Doom Eternal, Destiny 2, etc...

But a 4k display seems best for RTS, and RPGs which I play a lot. Mostly World of Warcraft, especially if there's a new expansion release, then I'm hooked for a good 4+ months.

But I also wanna get Halo Infinite for the CoOp to play together with my son, as well as Warhammer 40k: Darktide.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
10,403
This winter I will be playing;

World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Halo Infinite CoOp
Warhammer 40k: Darktide


And give New World MMO a try

So which monitor is best for those?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top