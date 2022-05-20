Topaz AI and Handbrake all down clocking

12900KF

64GB DDR5

Hero wifi MB

Dual 3080



Every time i start these programs or programs like these if they are downsized the performance drops hard. If I leave it up on the screen i get back the performance but if i bring up another screen and it covers it the performance just drops. I know win 10 does not have Thread Director but god damn. Even if I open Task manager and set priority high battery high still nothing and its not like i can do that every single time. How do you force this CPU to run everything at max?