top 3 (or more) 4gb gpu's you suggest (less than 100 dollars)

muhammed hilmi kutlubay

I am going to build a bugget pc for arround 250 to 300 dollars and I was going to do research on 4gb less than 100 dollar gpu's but I tougth it would be a better idea to ask this forum.

Also it would be nice if you would tell why the gpu you are suggesting is better compared to other's like minor details low voltage,low temprature's,etc.
 
kirbyrj

I'd find a used AMD RX 580 4GB as it's probably the best performer overall in that segment.

After that, maybe a GTX 1060 3GB or a RX 570 4GB.

The RX cards are going to use more power, but are going to be more powerful.
 
T4rd

RX 480/470s are pretty much the go-to sub-$100 cards on the market now and you can probably get an RX 570 for close to that amount new or a 580 new, esp the 4GB variants. Voltage and temps aren't really a concern on those cards unless you're constrained somehow on your PSU or case you're using them with and you're trying to OC them.
 
