top 3 (or more) 4gb gpu's you suggest (less than 100 dollars)

I am going to build a bugget pc for arround 250 to 300 dollars and I was going to do research on 4gb less than 100 dollar gpu's but I tougth it would be a better idea to ask this forum.
Also it would be nice if you would tell why the gpu you are suggesting is better compared to other's like minor details low voltage,low temprature's,etc.
