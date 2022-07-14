Took the plunge - Vive Pro 2 + Valve sensors/knuckles

After about a year of waiting for the base stations to be in stock, I finally ordered 2 of those plus controllers from Valve, and a Vive Pro 2 headset. Of course I'm getting Alyx, and picked up Croteams VR bundle a while back in anticipation.



My placement options are my cramped computer room with a 5800X/6900XT or more open living room with a 12400K/6750XT that could upgrade to a 6800XT.



I've been thinking about getting into DCS World, but that could be a very expensive rabbit hole between software and controllers.



Any setup or software suggestions?