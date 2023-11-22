Too Many Games on the Market

Comixbooks

I was thinking why there are no games that really stand out. There are simply too many games that cancel each other out. Game A is similar to Game B but game C is the same as Game A and B do which one does a person commit to.

Bring gamers have short attention spans it's hard to make decision.

What it really takes is something like a MMO that was in development for 10 years to stand out from the pack. Or a new Genre with new mechanics that actually engage the consumer.
 
