Too Many Games on the Market

I was thinking why there are no games that really stand out. There are simply too many games that cancel each other out. Game A is similar to Game B but game C is the same as Game A and B do which one does a person commit to.
Bring gamers have short attention spans it's hard to make decision.
What it really takes is something like a MMO that was in development for 10 years to stand out from the pack. Or a new Genre with new mechanics that actually engage the consumer.
