Too Many Games - HELP ME Choose What to Play

horrorshow
Lakewood Original
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2007
- Messages
- 9,909
Even after a format / clean slate earlier this year, its happened again - I've installed too many games and end up spending more time trying to decide what to play rather than actually gaming!
A 1st world problem, I know....
Anyways, here is everything I currently have installed and I pulled the Metacritic scores for them all just because....
Everyone here that has a moment, please scan the list below and reply with your top 3 that I should be spending 1-2 hours of game-time on after a work-day etc.
METACRITIC SCORES:
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - 80
Cyberpunk 2077 - 89
Dread Delusion - 73
Elden Ring - 96
Enshrouded - N/A (Early Access)
Everspace /w Encounters - 79
Fallout 4 - 87
Far Cry 5 - 81
Grand Theft Auto V - 97
Kingdom Come Deliverance II - 88
Last Epoch - 80
Mafia Definitive Edition - 78
Stalker GAMMA - N/A (Mod)
Tempest Rising - 80
V Rising - 83
Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 - 82 (Played last night, nope. Too similar to games I've played before)
Thanks [H], I know you'll help narrow this list down for me!!
EDIT: I removed the "staples" that have been on my machine since time immemorial (Civilization V, Grim Dawn, Team Fortress 2, Skyrim and so on)
Armenius Comixbooks DogsofJune CAD4466HK TaintedSquirrel (I'll tag more people as I think of your names)
