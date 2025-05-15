  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Too Many Games - HELP ME Choose What to Play

horrorshow

horrorshow

Lakewood Original
Joined
Dec 14, 2007
Messages
9,909
Even after a format / clean slate earlier this year, its happened again - I've installed too many games and end up spending more time trying to decide what to play rather than actually gaming!

A 1st world problem, I know....

Anyways, here is everything I currently have installed and I pulled the Metacritic scores for them all just because....

Everyone here that has a moment, please scan the list below and reply with your top 3 that I should be spending 1-2 hours of game-time on after a work-day etc.

08284f4b-9e85-4b73-9261-dbba3d23f056_text.gif


METACRITIC SCORES:

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - 80
Cyberpunk 2077 - 89
Dread Delusion - 73
Elden Ring - 96
Enshrouded - N/A (Early Access)
Everspace /w Encounters - 79
Fallout 4 - 87
Far Cry 5 - 81
Grand Theft Auto V - 97
Kingdom Come Deliverance II - 88
Last Epoch - 80
Mafia Definitive Edition - 78
Stalker GAMMA - N/A (Mod)
Tempest Rising - 80
V Rising - 83
Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 - 82 (Played last night, nope. Too similar to games I've played before)

Thanks [H], I know you'll help narrow this list down for me!! :banghead: :banghead:

EDIT: I removed the "staples" that have been on my machine since time immemorial (Civilization V, Grim Dawn, Team Fortress 2, Skyrim and so on)

Armenius Comixbooks DogsofJune CAD4466HK TaintedSquirrel (I'll tag more people as I think of your names)
 
Last edited:
Cyberpunk, GTA V, Fallout 4 would be my top picks, assuming I had not already played them. Many great games on that list, though.
 
Cyberpunk 2077
Grand Theft Auto V (You should have the enhanced edition available if you have it on Steam.)

Those are the only two games on that list I've played. Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, Elden Ring and Fallout 4 are all top choices among many people. I'd go with one of those for the third choice.
 
Enshrouded since it just got updated, been tempted to buy it myself but other games take priority.

2077- eh why not, get it out of the way.

SpaceMarine2- Slaughter nids for the Emprah.
 
Tbh without any context of what type of games the OP enjoys idk how one could rec one to play.

Like, if I just judged by Metacritic then Clair Obscura 33 would be a must play, rated higher than even Nier Automata. Yet nothing about the game I've seen from multiple livestreams is appealing to me, while Nier Automata was a wonderful experience. It also can be subjective when it comes to the right mood to play things.

That said I feel Elden Ring is a comfy game to wonder about in and progress casually and the difficulty in certain parts is mitigated by optional summonable assists and the fact one can overlevel if you take your time elsewhere, without really grinding imo.

Edit: missed the 'staples' comment, which gives some context.
 
Elden Ring was a game that re-inspired my love of games. I'm 38 and was playing that game like I was back in highschool, losing sleep and shit. Watching YouTube videos about characters n shit.

I played cyberpunk for about an hour and honestly I was yawning. Maybe I should give it another go.
 
2077 (40-50 hours if you do mains mostly)
GTA V (40-50 hours if you do mains)
Mafia (10-14 hours)
FO 4 (30-50 hours depending on if you do expansions)
Far Cry 5 (25-35 hours for mains)
Valhalla (55-70 hours for the mains)

Those would be my picks.
 
I played it at launch with very low expectations since I'd years prior realized they were going for the GTA-adjacent market rather than something more cerebral. I also played with the Japanese voice acting since I didn't like the crude English sounding vibe.

Both those things I found made me enjoy it. I'd still only rate the base game an 8/10. Though the secret ending mission was a fuck yea moment so maybe I'd bump it to an 8.5.

Haven't yet played the expansion but I'm hoping there are more dark noir side missions and stealth opportunities since as a stealth fan the few and far between stealth-optimized stuff and small handful of detective side misisons were the standouts.
 
I'll go against the grain here and recommend Mafia: DE because it's a short(er) and more focused experience that you can actually get through fairly quickly and feel a sense of accomplishment by knocking one off of the list. My Steam counter for Mafia: DE shows that I put just over 12 hours into it and that's from the start to watching the credits roll.

Many of those games are good and enjoyable, but if you only have 1-2 hours per day to play them you could be working on a single game for months depending if your style is to power through the main questline only or if you prefer to take your time exploring, completing optional content, etc. If you selected GTA V, Elden Ring, AC: Valhalla and/or Cyberpunk from that list you're looking at potentially hundreds of hours for just the main stories and some of the side content. They might be all you play during the course of a year, all the while new games are coming out which you'll invariably want to play in addition to the other, existing longer games that are still on your list and the problem just compounds. And that's leaving out dozens of existing "hidden" gems like Nier: Automata, System Shock remake, Robocop: Rogue City, etc. that don't stay in the top 10 lists but are exquisite experiences in their own right and loved by many even if they didn't have the marketing budgets and mass appeal of games like Doom or RDR2 that always make these lists. So I'm not saying to avoid long games, especially if you enjoy getting wrapped up in a single world or storyline for weeks or months at a time, but I'd recommend having some palate cleansers in there to avoid burnout or at least change things up between one open world slog to the next.
 
Well, tried W40K Space Marine 2 and "noped out" after about half an hour.
- I've played GoW and it's ilk plenty

If I want my W40K fix, I'll play Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Martyr etc.

* That scratches one off the list I suppose

Cyberpunk has always been in the top 3 (especially now that I finally got the FrameGen mod working properly)....

Fallout 4 is also way up there, but I have to spend probably half the weekend re-modding it proper.

After Space Marine 2 being disappointingly meh, I went ahead and redownloaded Doom 2016 - this will be my "palate cleanser"

So, two massive open world games and a replay of a great FPS on the side....

Now I just need #3 (hopefully not open world)
 
Tempest Rising

if I'm playing more than one game at a time, I like to mix up genres
 
Ok so I think I've got a solid/diverse list now:

Cyberpunk 2077 (open world RPG)
Doom 2016 ("zone out" game)
Stalker GAMMA (hardcore FPS)
Tempest Rising (RTS)

(y)
 
On that note, that is "hilarious"....

I come home and here's another Kingdom Come Deliverance II 60GB patch (I'm on a Wifi extender that only feeds me 80/80 so I'm looking at 9PM)

And I've got a 2GB Last Epoch patch + some piddly hotfix for Enshrouded.

Oh well, at least =

smelly-bum-farts-the-league.gif


Thanks for narrowing down the choices [H] !!

EDIT: Does the Steam mobile app allow you to trigger DL's remotely? (That would actually be pretty slick) Or do I have to utilize RDP or some such to avoid this happening again in the future?

EDIT 2: Ok, apparently yes.. Steam's mobile app allows me to trigger updates. So it's not just an MFA app
 
Last edited:
Out of those that I played and have any interest in I would rank the following:

Cyberpunk 2077
Grand Theft Auto V
Fallout 4
Far Cry 5
Mafia Definitive Edition
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla


Mafia is a shorter game so if you want something you can finish quickly that is a good option. You can finish that in a week. Sometimes a shorter game is easier to follow/more satisfying if you can actually remember the beginning. Far Cry 5 is okay, but the worst of the modern Far Cry games (3/4/5/6). Valhalla is very long, 130-140 hours to do everything. Main game around 90-100 hours. It is just... long and bland. Lots of crap to do, phoned in story segments and mission design with classic wooden Ubisoft acting.
 
You just copied my list bruh! 👀😏
 
What's better Far Cry 5 or 4??
- I'll start the FC4 download before I go to bed tonight if you say it's far superior

(Let's ignore 6, and I have 3 but it hasn't aged well graphically)

I own both but after briefly playing FC5 and seeing a random bear hop out of the woods and attack an NPC, that was... "a moment"
 
FC4 is better choice then FC5 by far. FC5 is more tame then the rest, I haven't played FC6 but have all the rest.
I'm in the middle of a Far Cry playthrough myself (all of them) currently on FC3.

My choice out of all the games you listed would be FO4 of course, Cyberpunk and all the Mafias (Definitive Editions).
 
FC4 is better. The story in 5 was the worst IMO, and it occasionally forces you into story missions. So if you're flying in a plane it will auto kill you and force you into a story sequence, which is odd. FC5 was a regression in terrian design as well. It just didn't give many opportunities for some features. FC6 improved upon the driving and shooting a lot. FC5 is still okay, just the most underwhelming of the bunch IMO. There is also the standalone New Dawn, which is essentially a standalone sequel to FC5.
 
Starting DL now, thanks!

And... I spent way too much time downloading custom icons for my "list" while the games updated :(

gamelist.JPG
 
I prefer FC4 but yeah the story at times is just dumb and annoying with the random story mission cutscenes.
 
Wow, not the easiest thing to do.
But I think I'd choose these games:
Elder Ring
Far Cry 5
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Not in the list, but there is Mafia: The Old Country - I started playing it, and I like it so far
 
