Too Many Games - HELP ME Choose What to Play

I'll go against the grain here and recommend Mafia: DE because it's a short(er) and more focused experience that you can actually get through fairly quickly and feel a sense of accomplishment by knocking one off of the list. My Steam counter for Mafia: DE shows that I put just over 12 hours into it and that's from the start to watching the credits roll.



Many of those games are good and enjoyable, but if you only have 1-2 hours per day to play them you could be working on a single game for months depending if your style is to power through the main questline only or if you prefer to take your time exploring, completing optional content, etc. If you selected GTA V, Elden Ring, AC: Valhalla and/or Cyberpunk from that list you're looking at potentially hundreds of hours for just the main stories and some of the side content. They might be all you play during the course of a year, all the while new games are coming out which you'll invariably want to play in addition to the other, existing longer games that are still on your list and the problem just compounds. And that's leaving out dozens of existing "hidden" gems like Nier: Automata, System Shock remake, Robocop: Rogue City, etc. that don't stay in the top 10 lists but are exquisite experiences in their own right and loved by many even if they didn't have the marketing budgets and mass appeal of games like Doom or RDR2 that always make these lists. So I'm not saying to avoid long games, especially if you enjoy getting wrapped up in a single world or storyline for weeks or months at a time, but I'd recommend having some palate cleansers in there to avoid burnout or at least change things up between one open world slog to the next.