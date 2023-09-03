Too good to be true? 7900xt 639 on aliexpress

i dunno, got an elsa 5700xt on their back to school sale for 87$, still otw but many others receieved theirs. they are old mining cards but supposedly work well and benchmark close to a real 5700xt

this seems like an ok price, you can get them used on ebay for a bit more.

Maybe chinese retailers get them cheaper per unit to cater to chinese buyers so can sell cheaper? Not sure what the deal is, but let us know if you order it and receive it.
 
Dudhunter said:
...but aliexpress...
There's your answer. Would you want to risk your money with someone who's known for shenanigans and that you can't get in their face after the money is gone? For me, that answer is always no.
 
