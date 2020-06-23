Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Adds Star-Studded List of Pro Skaters to Remaster

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
You pre-orderin too, er what?>
"Fans can pre-order Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X, and on PC through the Epic platform. Those that pre-order the game digitally will get access to the Warehouse Demo starting on August 14, 2020, ahead of the game's official launch.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remasters the first two games in the Tony Hawk franchise into one awesome package. The game will blend all the original levels, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember with beautifully recreated levels to provide fans with stunning gameplay experiences. The game will also integrate fan-favorite features from games across the entire original franchise, not just the first two games, including revert, lip tricks, wall plants and original multiplayer game modes, both online and for local couch play. Create-A-Park, featuring a robust editor to enable new ways of customization, and Create-A-Skater modes are also back with the remaster! Players will be able to share parks online with friends and outfit skaters with customization options.
The base version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available worldwide for the suggested retail price in the U.S. of $39.99. A digital deluxe version that includes unique content and in-game gear will be available for the suggested retail price of $49.99. For the ultimate fan, a collector's edition will be available for the suggested retail price of $99.99 in the U.S., complete with the digital deluxe content and a limited-run Birdhouse deck. Information about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, including local suggested retail pricing, can be found at www.tonyhawkthegame.com."
https://www.techpowerup.com/268933/...-star-studded-list-of-pro-skaters-to-remaster
