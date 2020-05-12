Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Remaster Announced!

Derangel

https://blog.activision.com/tony-hawk/2020-05/Get-Ready-to-Grind-into-Tony-Hawks-Pro-Skater-1-and-2

All the original tracks.
Most of the original music (there are apparently a couple tracks they couldn't get)
Developed by Vicarious Visions (Crash and Spyro remasters)
Essentially a remake branded as a remaster in typical VV style.
Almost everything is being remade from the ground up, VV was only able to get handling information from the old games.
The goal is to get as close to 1-to-1 as possible.
Online multiplayer, new challenges, character specific challenges.
September 4th for $40
Pre-ordering gets early access to try out the Warehouse demo sometime this summer
Looks to be Epic exclusive on the PC, otherwise coming to PS4 and XB1.

This IGN video has a little more info, including a couple things I mentioned above
 
Krazy925

Rumored to be a vinyl sound track pressing happening.

Millencolin supposedly hinted at.

I want to confirm the music so bad but the game looks beautiful.
 
Pretty cool, although Pro Skater 3 was the one I really remember playing a lot.
 
elite.mafia

Looks awesome, hopefully the gameplay is the same rock solid feel the originals had. Nothing like rocking huge combos and hitting those special moves.
 
