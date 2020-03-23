Tomcat Gurus

DeaconFrost

DeaconFrost

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 6, 2007
Messages
11,150
I'm trying to set up a new server for a team using Apache Tomcat 7.0.96. In keeping with our usual setups, I'd like to separate out the management IP of the server from IP addresses for the sites it hosts. I can't, for the life of me, figure out how to edit the server.xml to do this.

Basically, I want:

Server's IP: 192.168.1.200
Website 1's IP: 192.168.1.201
Website 2's IP: 192.168.1.202

This is a VM, and I've already added the two additional IPs to the Windows 2019 server. This is a very simple process in IIS. Not so much here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top