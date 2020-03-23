Tomcat Gurus

I'm trying to set up a new server for a team using Apache Tomcat 7.0.96. In keeping with our usual setups, I'd like to separate out the management IP of the server from IP addresses for the sites it hosts. I can't, for the life of me, figure out how to edit the server.xml to do this.



Basically, I want:



Server's IP: 192.168.1.200

Website 1's IP: 192.168.1.201

Website 2's IP: 192.168.1.202



This is a VM, and I've already added the two additional IPs to the Windows 2019 server. This is a very simple process in IIS. Not so much here.