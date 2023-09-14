Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Discover Lara Croft’s Original Adventures, Lovingly Restored​

Play the Original Three Tomb Raider Adventures: For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection.​

Included Game Titles​

Tomb Raider I + The Unfinished Business Expansion

Tomb Raider II + The Gold Mask Expansion

Tomb Raider III + The Lost Artifact Expansion

Key Features​

Solve Ancient Mysteries: Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time.​

​

Globe-trotting Adventure: Follow Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths.​

​

Lovingly Restored: Experience the classics boasting upgraded graphics, with the option to switch to the original polygon look at any time.​

Was revealed on Nintendo Direct today, but they're also coming to PC. Aspyr Media is the developer handling the remasters.