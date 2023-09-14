Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Extremely [H]
Jan 28, 2014
38,617
Was revealed on Nintendo Direct today, but they're also coming to PC. Aspyr Media is the developer handling the remasters.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2478970/Tomb_Raider_IIII_Remastered/

Discover Lara Croft’s Original Adventures, Lovingly Restored

Play the Original Three Tomb Raider Adventures: For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection.

Included Game Titles

  • Tomb Raider I + The Unfinished Business Expansion
  • Tomb Raider II + The Gold Mask Expansion
  • Tomb Raider III + The Lost Artifact Expansion

Key Features

Solve Ancient Mysteries: Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time.
Globe-trotting Adventure: Follow Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths.
Lovingly Restored: Experience the classics boasting upgraded graphics, with the option to switch to the original polygon look at any time.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hk55TwWYTFg
 
Ya, you scanned through that video too. Admit it.
I watched the whole thing without sound. It's only a minute long. I didn't watch the whole stream, if that's what you're saying.

It's nice that they didn't nerf her figure while getting rid of the sharp edges, if you know what I'm saying.
 
