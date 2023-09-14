Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 38,617
Was revealed on Nintendo Direct today, but they're also coming to PC. Aspyr Media is the developer handling the remasters.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2478970/Tomb_Raider_IIII_Remastered/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hk55TwWYTFg
Discover Lara Croft’s Original Adventures, Lovingly Restored
Play the Original Three Tomb Raider Adventures: For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection.
Included Game Titles
- Tomb Raider I + The Unfinished Business Expansion
- Tomb Raider II + The Gold Mask Expansion
- Tomb Raider III + The Lost Artifact Expansion
Key Features
Solve Ancient Mysteries: Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time.
Globe-trotting Adventure: Follow Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths.
Lovingly Restored: Experience the classics boasting upgraded graphics, with the option to switch to the original polygon look at any time.
