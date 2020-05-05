Tom Cruise making a movie in space with Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Lame. tom cruise and scientology?
"Tom Cruise is no stranger to dangerous stunts, so venturing into space makes sense for the veteran actor. Cruise recently broke his ankle filming Mission: Impossible Fallout -- where in the same movie he is hanging from a helicopter. Speaking of hanging, Cruise clung to the side of a plane in Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation... and he's not scared of heights considering he climbed the Burj Khalifa (in Dubai) in Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol.
But to space? Tom Cruise... make it happen, please."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7226...ce-with-elon-musks-spacex-and-nasa/index.html
