Tom Clancy's XDefiant

M76 said: Unoriginal games can still be fun, I just laughed at the irony.

I can't imagine what kind of thinking went into making this. They had just been bloodied by another badly received Tom Clancy release, Breakpoint. It was so bad that they had to completely redesign the game, and then they do something like that again. The definition of insanity. Click to expand...

The thinking was money. Ubisoft doesn't care about originality. I don't think they really care about video games anymore. It's no longer a craft, it's a means to an end. Their passion died many years ago.This game is the result of a bunch of execs wanting a drop in replacement for Warzone, Apex, and CSGO. It's a purpose built micro transaction farm. It could be literal dog shit and as long as it rakes in that sweet MTX cash, Yves Guillemot will laugh all the way to the bank.