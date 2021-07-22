Tom Clancy's XDefiant

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 20,116
I would not play this if they paid me $5 / hour to do so. Maybe for $5 / minute, but even then I don't know how long I could do it.LOL This game doesn't deserve the Tom Clancy name. I wouldn't play this if it was a $5 game.
It just looks like a first person view version of the division 2 to me.WTF did I just watch. This looks like the most bland game in existence.
LOL, the nerve to put the line under it: "Ubisoft original" There is not a bit of originality to this.
Unoriginal games can still be fun, I just laughed at the irony.That could be said for everything Ubisoft has made in the past 8 years. And probably everything they'll ever make going forward.
Unoriginal games can still be fun, I just laughed at the irony.
I can't imagine what kind of thinking went into making this. They had just been bloodied by another badly received Tom Clancy release, Breakpoint. It was so bad that they had to completely redesign the game, and then they do something like that again. The definition of insanity.
They actually tried and failed in spectacular fashion with something a little original in the battle royale Hyper Scape. Since that effort failed it appears they are going the easy route with a Counter-Strike clone this time around.That could be said for everything Ubisoft has made in the past 8 years. And probably everything they'll ever make going forward.
My thoughts exactly.LOL This game doesn't deserve the Tom Clancy name. I wouldn't play this if it was a $5 game.
This looks like a bad CoD/Fortnite/hero shooter mashup. Essentially, R6 Siege with even more outlandish powers. My question is, why not do a Siege 2?
Given how wacky this is, they should've included Assassin's Creed as well.
Well, it's going to be free to play. Would you play it if you were paid to like you know Ubisoft will be doing with so-called "influencers?"LOL This game doesn't deserve the Tom Clancy name. I wouldn't play this if it was a $5 game.
Make sure you read and understand the NDA before you do anything stupid.I was selected for the closed beta test or whatever Aug 5th I'll try it if I can find a download link.
Oh sure Boss....Make sure you read and understand the NDA before you do anything stupid.
Siege 1 is still making them too much money to invest in a follow-up. Is it like 7 or 8 years old now? Feels like Siege has been out for forever.My question is, why not do a Siege 2?
It's actually only five years old, going on six. It feels like it's been around a lot longer, though. I was hyped when I saw the game originally, but then saw what it was like when people actually started playing it. As most multiplayer games do these days it quickly devolved down to a dumbass meta.Siege 1 is still making them too much money to invest in a follow-up. Is it like 7 or 8 years old now? Feels like Siege has been out for forever.
I hated Siege because Ubisoft actually showed gameplay or rather concept gameplay of a awesome looking game called Rainbow Six Patriots. Was pretty controversial, but they ended up scraping it and Siege is what we got. I hated that because I don't play multiplayer-only games, and I wanted a good single player experience from the Rainbow Six franchise like I was used to. Rainbow Six Vegas 1 and 2 were great for the single-player and the multiplayer, but at the time I thought a Rainbow Six game that is multiplayer-only is heresy, and still kind of do.It's actually only five years old, going on six. It feels like it's been around a lot longer, though. I was hyped when I saw the game originally, but then saw what it was like when people actually started playing it. As most multiplayer games do these days it quickly devolved down to a dumbass meta.