Tom Clancy's XDefiant

M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
13,317
LOL, the nerve to put the line under it: "Ubisoft original" There is not a bit of originality to this.

They are trampling on everything that is Tom Clancy.

But I guess the Comixbooks of the world like it, so it will probably still be a success :(
 
Mchart

Mchart

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,997
What's the point of this game? It literally looks exactly the same as COD. It's like they paid Activision a bunch of money for the latest COD, and changed all the logos to Ubisoft & tom clancy.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
13,317
VF31Tomcatters said:
LOL This game doesn't deserve the Tom Clancy name. I wouldn't play this if it was a $5 game.
I would not play this if they paid me $5 / hour to do so. Maybe for $5 / minute, but even then I don't know how long I could do it.
 
R

Ripskin

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 15, 2004
Messages
2,524
Hmm, confused what Valorent and Division are doing in Tom Clancy... Siege at least feigns some strategy like old R6 and GR games so it mostly works but this...
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
18,018
M76 said:
LOL, the nerve to put the line under it: "Ubisoft original" There is not a bit of originality to this.
That could be said for everything Ubisoft has made in the past 8 years. And probably everything they'll ever make going forward.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
13,317
Viper87227 said:
That could be said for everything Ubisoft has made in the past 8 years. And probably everything they'll ever make going forward.
Unoriginal games can still be fun, I just laughed at the irony.
I can't imagine what kind of thinking went into making this. They had just been bloodied by another badly received Tom Clancy release, Breakpoint. It was so bad that they had to completely redesign the game, and then they do something like that again. The definition of insanity.
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
18,018
M76 said:
Unoriginal games can still be fun, I just laughed at the irony.
I can't imagine what kind of thinking went into making this. They had just been bloodied by another badly received Tom Clancy release, Breakpoint. It was so bad that they had to completely redesign the game, and then they do something like that again. The definition of insanity.
The thinking was money. Ubisoft doesn't care about originality. I don't think they really care about video games anymore. It's no longer a craft, it's a means to an end. Their passion died many years ago.

This game is the result of a bunch of execs wanting a drop in replacement for Warzone, Apex, and CSGO. It's a purpose built micro transaction farm. It could be literal dog shit and as long as it rakes in that sweet MTX cash, Yves Guillemot will laugh all the way to the bank.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
36,423
Viper87227 said:
That could be said for everything Ubisoft has made in the past 8 years. And probably everything they'll ever make going forward.
They actually tried and failed in spectacular fashion with something a little original in the battle royale Hyper Scape. Since that effort failed it appears they are going the easy route with a Counter-Strike clone this time around.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
13,326
This looks like a bad CoD/Fortnite/hero shooter mashup. Essentially, R6 Siege with even more outlandish powers. My question is, why not do a Siege 2?

Given how wacky this is, they should've included Assassin's Creed as well.
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
18,018
Flogger23m said:
This looks like a bad CoD/Fortnite/hero shooter mashup. Essentially, R6 Siege with even more outlandish powers. My question is, why not do a Siege 2?

Given how wacky this is, they should've included Assassin's Creed as well.
I don't care for Siege so I'm not really up on how its doing... but I thought Siege was very popular right now? As long as player counts are high and they're still generating cash, I don't see them concerning themselves with Siege 2. Especially with the spin-off (can't remember what they're calling it this week) coming.
 
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
20,116
I like the slow pace of Seige compared to your typical respawn again games but I bet this game does better than Rainbow Six extraction but i might be wrong.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
36,423
VF31Tomcatters said:
LOL This game doesn't deserve the Tom Clancy name. I wouldn't play this if it was a $5 game.
Well, it's going to be free to play. Would you play it if you were paid to like you know Ubisoft will be doing with so-called "influencers?"
 
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
20,116
I was selected for the closed beta test or whatever Aug 5th I'll try it if I can find a download link.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
36,423
zamardii12 said:
Siege 1 is still making them too much money to invest in a follow-up. Is it like 7 or 8 years old now? Feels like Siege has been out for forever.
It's actually only five years old, going on six. It feels like it's been around a lot longer, though. I was hyped when I saw the game originally, but then saw what it was like when people actually started playing it. As most multiplayer games do these days it quickly devolved down to a dumbass meta.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,380
Armenius said:
It's actually only five years old, going on six. It feels like it's been around a lot longer, though. I was hyped when I saw the game originally, but then saw what it was like when people actually started playing it. As most multiplayer games do these days it quickly devolved down to a dumbass meta.
I hated Siege because Ubisoft actually showed gameplay or rather concept gameplay of a awesome looking game called Rainbow Six Patriots. Was pretty controversial, but they ended up scraping it and Siege is what we got. I hated that because I don't play multiplayer-only games, and I wanted a good single player experience from the Rainbow Six franchise like I was used to. Rainbow Six Vegas 1 and 2 were great for the single-player and the multiplayer, but at the time I thought a Rainbow Six game that is multiplayer-only is heresy, and still kind of do.
 
R

Ripskin

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 15, 2004
Messages
2,524
I like parts of siege but what others have complained about are why it's hard for me to get into. I wanted a bit more strategy and skill (dont mind a bit of the arcade) but its too far on the arcade side that I think Warzone is more strategic and fun :|
 
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
20,116
I got the Closed test to show up but the file size is too big for me to even want to try 34 gigs just to delete it so I'll skip it.
Downloading A Plagues Tale at the same time don't like wasting time just to delete the game at the end.
 
