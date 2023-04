Tom Clancy's XDefiant

Armenius said: It's actually only five years old, going on six. It feels like it's been around a lot longer, though. I was hyped when I saw the game originally, but then saw what it was like when people actually started playing it. As most multiplayer games do these days it quickly devolved down to a dumbass meta. Click to expand...

I hated Siege because Ubisoft actually showed gameplay or rather concept gameplay of a awesome looking game called Rainbow Six Patriots. Was pretty controversial, but they ended up scraping it and Siege is what we got. I hated that because I don't play multiplayer-only games, and I wanted a good single player experience from the Rainbow Six franchise like I was used to. Rainbow Six Vegas 1 and 2 were great for the single-player and the multiplayer, but at the time I thought a Rainbow Six game that is multiplayer-only is heresy, and still kind of do.