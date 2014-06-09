Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

LeviathanZERO

(Patriots turned into this?)
Reminds me of SWAT, I have to follow it now. Pretty ambitious, thats alot of online multiplayer coordination going on. Would need a good team.
2015, like everything else...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wlvYh0h63k

Today, Ubisoft announced the development of Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six Siege, the latest in the best-selling Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six franchise. Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six Siege will be available in 2015 on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft and Windows PC.

Development of Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six Siege is being led by Ubisoft Montreal. Inspired by real world counter-terrorist organizations, Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of lethal close-quarters confrontations. For the first time in a Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six game, players will engage in sieges, a new style of assault where enemies have the means to transform their environments into modern strongholds while Rainbow Six teams lead the assault to breach the enemy&#8217;s position. Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six Siege gives players unprecedented control over their ability to fortify their position -- by reinforcing walls and floors, using barbed wire, deployable shields and mines, and more -- or breach the enemies&#8217; using observation drones, sheet charges, rappelling, and more. The fast pace, lethality and uniqueness of each siege sets a new bar for intense firefights, strategic gameplay and competitive gaming.

Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six Siege also features a technological breakthrough that redefines the way players interact with a game environment. Leveraging Ubisoft Montreal&#8217;s proprietary Realblast engine, Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six Siege incorporates procedural destruction that is realistic and unscripted, meaning the environment reacts authentically, distinctively and dynamically, based on variables like the caliber of bullets or the amount of explosives used. This advance allows players to leverage destruction in meaningful ways. Walls can be shattered, opening new lines of fire. Ceilings and floors can be breached to create new access points. This ability to modify the level design in real time enables players to create new gameplay opportunities directly within the game level.

&#8220;As fans of Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six and tactical shooters in general, we set out to create the game we always wanted to play within the counter-terrorism universe. We asked ourselves &#8216;how could we capture the incredible tension and unique tactics of these confrontations?&#8217; We found the answer in the Siege gameplay and procedural destruction.&#8221; said Xavier Marquis, creative director at Ubisoft. &#8220;Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six Siege is the game that Tom Clancy&#8217;s Rainbow Six fans have been waiting for, and first-person shooter players will be drawn to its unique gameplay.&#8220;
https://www.ubisoftgroup.com/en-US/press/detail.aspx?cid=tcm:99-147929-16&ctid=tcm:95-27313-32
UPDATE:
New unscripted gameplay
http://www.gametrailers.com/videos/vbzopm/rainbow-six--siege-e3-2014--assault-gameplay--round-2-

Defender's POV (Thanks BETA.!)
http://www.gametrailers.com/videos/jjf2y0/rainbow-six--siege-e3-2014--defenders-gameplay
 
Megalith

Megalith

I am willing to bet that this was the MP portion of Patriots, but the asshats at the top decided to turn this into its own game for a quick buck and to offset the long development of Patriots.
 
styckx

styckx

LeviathanZERO said:
(Patriots turned into this?)
Reminds me of SWAT, I have to follow it now. Pretty ambitious, thats alot of online multiplayer coordination going on. Would need a good team.
2015, like everything else...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wlvYh0h63k
Yep.. This isn't going to be fun without a team that doesn't consist of run and gun, pray and spray, and 12 year olds with sailors mouths.. That's the only worrying part.. Because that's hard to come by.
 
H

hajalie24

It looks awesome. Last team heavy game I really played was Left 4 Dead and pretty much all my steam friends came from that game.
 
L

LeviathanZERO

heres a huge gif
epgrsn.gif
 
D

DF-1

That gameplay was HUGELY scripted, but the main guy we were looking at had terrible aim.

Still this looks like fun, and looks like CS:GO
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

Still not what I'm looking for from a rbs game but much better then their previous attempts.
 
D

Derangel

Looks neat but there is no way in hell any of that is "pre-alpha". It was too clean and too scripted. Not a single second of it looks dynamic or even all that real. Nice try Ubisoft but after Watch Dogs you ruined any trust I had in gameplay reveals at E3/
 
S

Spidey329

So are they going to stick with the hybrid FPS/3PS system like Vegas? I hated that. Heck, I hate the fact they've gone from open-level of the original R6's to linear levels.
 
V

Venomous

Ubisoft is going to fuck this game up, just watch. Redstorm was the only legit dev team for the R6 series
 
S

Spidey329

Venomous said:
Ubisoft is going to fuck this game up, just watch. Redstorm was the only legit dev team for the R6 series
Agreed. This is obviously a concept trailer. If they did what they want to do with this, it could be a blast. This probably is what the devteam wants to do, but we know that as time progresses and management starts having great "ideas", it'll quickly change.

I can see it now:
" Well.. Why don't we have the a point system to unlock stuff?"
"Hmm .. Maybe even unlock special abilities in-match?? Like police dogs."
"We need health regen, in fact this needs respawning."
"This planning stage is nice and all, but I'm not sure if it fits in the paradigm of a tactical shooter. Let's get rid of it."
"We need a special co-op mode. Like a zombie invasion.."

Somewhere, a developer loses hope.
 
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

Ubisoft: you make decent games, but I ain't buying any of your products until AFTER they are reviewed.

Lest we forget watch dogs.

Lest we forget.
 
R

Remon

If the Division looks like Watch_dogs 2.0, this looks like Watch_dogs 3.0.
 
BETA.

BETA.

I like how pretty much all the walls and stuff are destructible/wallbangable. Everything else is hype.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I have to admit it looks like they might be trying to go back to the RB6 roots, but I am HUGELY skeptical after the last several "Rainbow Six" games. Maybe they saw the interest in games like TAKEDOWN and Ground Branch...who knows.
 
F

Flogger23m

Honestly it looks terrible. Very dumbed down with loads of gadgets and gameplay gimmicks. There is really nothing tactical nor realistic about it. This is just some visual fluff thrown over a Battlefield/CoD style game.

The old games (R6, RS and RvS) were about getting things timed right with harsh penalties. This seems like more of the same crap we get from every other shooter. Move to an area and preform a pre-set action (or they give you an option). Linearly move throughout a map. Bad gun play that is very forgiving. Reviving a hostage? Seriously? :rolleyes:

When they can make enemy AI teams breach, clear and check every corner (like the friendly AI in SWAT 4 can do) by themselves I will be impressed. Enemies do not always stand around in a room waiting to be blown away; they often fight back in the real world. That would be moving the genre forward. How about more detailed body armor and round modelling taking into account barrel length for each weapon? That would make sense for a so called tactical shooter. Instead, they waste time making bullets blow absurdly large holes through walls.

I am not surprised one bit though. Ubisoft simply doesn't desire to make a game like the original R6/GR games. That being said, that looks like pre-rendered gameplay (or heavily scripted) and the voice overs sound very... awkward.

Spidey329 said:
So are they going to stick with the hybrid FPS/3PS system like Vegas? I hated that. Heck, I hate the fact they've gone from open-level of the original R6's to linear levels.
Whatever sells the most copies. Open maps? The possibility of re-clearing the entire map because you slipped up, but with limited or no grenades left? Too hard! Multiple starting locations which actually made a difference in how the mission played out? Too much thinking! Pre-waypoint placing? Not enough explosions! Advanced AI commands? We only need 5 options like in R6 Vegas!
 
delita

delita

I think this game looks friggin amazing. It's the kind of real "Counter-Strike" experience I have been waiting for for a long long time. I like that from the gameplay footage it looks like you can drop in from certain points in the beginning of the match, while the hostage takers barricade and board up inside. It just seems much more tactical than what's currently out there. Hopefully we will see some more footage of different gameplay modes and some bigger maps. This was PRE ALPHA footage after all, and you can't deny this looks pretty sweet for PRE ALPHA.
 
D

Derangel

delita said:
I think this game looks friggin amazing. It's the kind of real "Counter-Strike" experience I have been waiting for for a long long time. I like that from the gameplay footage it looks like you can drop in from certain points in the beginning of the match, while the hostage takers barricade and board up inside. It just seems much more tactical than what's currently out there. Hopefully we will see some more footage of different gameplay modes and some bigger maps. This was PRE ALPHA footage after all, and you can't deny this looks pretty sweet for PRE ALPHA.
There is no way in hell that it is pre-alpha footage. It's too clean, too perfect. Absolutely nothing went wrong. Everything worked 100% perfect. There were no graphical glitches. The entire thing was 100% scripted and perfected before it was shown. If the game is really in a true pre-alpha state than everything they showed is likely faked, touched up, and edited to hell and back.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Derangel said:
There is no way in hell that it is pre-alpha footage. It's too clean, too perfect. Absolutely nothing went wrong. Everything worked 100% perfect. There were no graphical glitches. The entire thing was 100% scripted and perfected before it was shown.

If the game is really in a true pre-alpha state than everything they showed is likely faked, touched up, and edited to hell and back.
Like the E3 2012 Watch Dogs video? ;)
 
F

Flogger23m

Boarding up large gaps in seconds. Magic shields which stop many rifle rounds. Room clearing with shields. AI which does not notice a drove driving right past them. Reviving. No magazine system. Garbage weapon mechanics. Looks like crap.

That being said, I guess if they are going for a Payday clone they are doing a decent job. In which case it might be a decent game. I bet if the name was different I would have a different perception of the game. :p
 
Q

Q-BZ

Sorry if this is a dumb question but I'm not clear on this: Is this game going to have a single player component to it as well?
 
GOD'SlittleSERVANT

GOD'SlittleSERVANT

shifty68 said:
they do in arma if you play on a fairly serious server. or if you have a couple of friends that work well together.
Yeah, I have 0 friends that play PC games, all are console gamers. So I never get to experience the cool team work in most games. Unless I'm in a guild, but even then I get bored of the game and stop playing before I become anything important in a guild.
 
T

theNoid

This game looks awesome. Reminds me a bit of the MP modes of RB6.

GOD'SlittleSERVANT said:
Yeah, I have 0 friends that play PC games, all are console gamers. So I never get to experience the cool team work in most games. Unless I'm in a guild, but even then I get bored of the game and stop playing before I become anything important in a guild.
Sounds like we need a proper [H] RBS clan then.
 
F

Flogger23m

Q-BZ said:
Sorry if this is a dumb question but I'm not clear on this: Is this game going to have a single player component to it as well?
Mainly MP. They scraped Patriots because the industry is shifting away from SP games. Easier to throw in grinding and microtransactions and make everything an MMO I guess. They said there will still be an SP but it is not the focus; my guess is a short SP campaign (4 or so hours) or simply playing with bots.
 
MavericK

MavericK

If this game doesn't have SP (or at least MP AI) then fuck it...seriously. Would be MAYBE a $10 purchase for me at that point.

The main problem with MP-only games is that playing on pubs sucks because many people are assholes.
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

MavericK96 said:
If this game doesn't have SP (or at least MP AI) then fuck it...seriously. Would be MAYBE a $10 purchase for me at that point.

The main problem with MP-only games is that playing on pubs sucks because many people are assholes.
Yeah i agree. I'm doubting it but i'm hoping there is still some sort of terrorist hunt mode.
 
F

Flogger23m

MavericK96 said:
If this game doesn't have SP (or at least MP AI) then fuck it...seriously. Would be MAYBE a $10 purchase for me at that point.

The main problem with MP-only games is that playing on pubs sucks because many people are assholes.
You would need good AI commands, which mainstream devs hate (or so it seems). Hence why all the MP co-op games as of late.
 
T

theNoid

I'm not even sure I'd want to play a SP version of this to be honest. All of the appeal, 100% of it is revolving around MP.
 
MavericK

MavericK

theNoid said:
I'm not even sure I'd want to play a SP version of this to be honest. All of the appeal, 100% of it is revolving around MP.
Agree to disagree I guess. The main appeal of RvS to me was co-op terrorist hunt, not PvP.
 
L

LeviathanZERO

Yeah, I always liked the bigger environments, like extraction missions in a museum and such. The planning stage was half the game. I'm guessing they haven't even made that part of the game, since they didn't show a thing about planning, which does lead me to believe it may be a MP game first, and they may tack on a SP element or not.
Plus, doesn't look like theres even a concept of squads(alpha, bravo teams, etc) to lead simultaneous attacks on buildings.

Either this is a small part of the game, and theres still a lot more to create, or this is going to be a budget tittle with a bunch of little maps and no deeper gameplay than we saw in those videos.

Sadly, Ubisoft is capable of both. But its at least 1 year away, so who know what will happen. Hell I bet there will be another delay somewhere in there.
 
F

Flogger23m

ShuttleLuv said:
So how similiar is this to Raven Shield (imho the best of the series)?
Not very going by the videos and their comments. R6 as a tactical shooter died in the early 2000s. Unless an indie team buys the name from Ubisoft. :p

LeviathanZERO said:
Yeah, I always liked the bigger environments, like extraction missions in a museum and such. The planning stage was half the game. I'm guessing they haven't even made that part of the game, since they didn't show a thing about planning, which does lead me to believe it may be a MP game first, and they may tack on a SP element or not.
Plus, doesn't look like theres even a concept of squads(alpha, bravo teams, etc) to lead simultaneous attacks on buildings.

Either this is a small part of the game, and theres still a lot more to create, or this is going to be a budget tittle with a bunch of little maps and no deeper gameplay than we saw in those videos.

Sadly, Ubisoft is capable of both. But its at least 1 year away, so who know what will happen. Hell I bet there will be another delay somewhere in there.
In one of the articles they state this game exists because Patriots was SP based and that they (and the rest of the industry) is shifting away from SP games. They did mention that a bigger SP experience will come along later, but Siege will be MP based. But they will apparently tack on an SP experience. If we are lucky, it will be as good as the SP in the recent Battlefield titles.

Though I have a feeling this will cost the full $60.
 
