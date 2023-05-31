Todays Sale :> Xeon 20 core \ 40 thread, 128gb, Supermicro combo

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,915
Supermicro X10DRG-Q https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/motherboard/X10DRG-Q
16x 8gb DDR4 ECC/REG sticks (128gb)
2x E5-2630 v4 chips (20 cores, 40 threads) https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...n-processor-e52630-v4-25m-cache-2-20-ghz.html
2x passive heatsinks
1x IO plate
Fully working combo, but its too big for me, MB size is 15 x 13 and very few tower cases fit this. (right now its in a 3U rack mount case)
MB PSU connections are 2x 8 pin and 1x 24pin
Looking for $300 shipped?
16x 8gb DDR4 ECC/REG sticks (128gb)
2x E5-2630 v4 chips (20 cores, 40 threads) https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...n-processor-e52630-v4-25m-cache-2-20-ghz.html
2x passive heatsinks
1x IO plate
Fully working combo, but its too big for me, MB size is 15 x 13 and very few tower cases fit this. (right now its in a 3U rack mount case)
MB PSU connections are 2x 8 pin and 1x 24pin
Looking for $300 shipped?