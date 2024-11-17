Todays Sale :> Ubiquiti EdgeRouter ER-4

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,618
Pulled this from a customer that it was way overkill on, replaced with USG3 (actually consolidated 2 of there locations into one)
https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/er-4
Working unit that pretty much sat on a desk and was never really messed with, just worked, never locked up, was super stable for there business connection (Comcast ~550mb)
- ER4 and AC power cable only
No issues, I plan to dust it off and flash the firmware and reset it tonight, so I can ship Tuesday or so.
(I didnt know OpenWRT works on this? https://openwrt.org/toh/ubiquiti/edgerouter_4)
Looking for $120 shipped
Shipping via USPS Priority, well packed
https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/er-4
Working unit that pretty much sat on a desk and was never really messed with, just worked, never locked up, was super stable for there business connection (Comcast ~550mb)
- ER4 and AC power cable only
No issues, I plan to dust it off and flash the firmware and reset it tonight, so I can ship Tuesday or so.
(I didnt know OpenWRT works on this? https://openwrt.org/toh/ubiquiti/edgerouter_4)
Looking for $120 shipped
Shipping via USPS Priority, well packed