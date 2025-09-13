Todays Sale :> Tandberg QuikStor RDX USB 3.0 External Docking Station (new/sealed)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,912
Had this as a spare for a customer, its still sealed in the box.
Looks like this one, but the one I have is model 8667-RDX
https://www.rdxworks.com/tandberg-rdx-external-usb3-dock-8782-RDX.aspx
I have one RDX drive cartridge, its in a '500gb' case, but forget the size of it, I think 500gb, Id have to open the Tandberg dock box to test the RDX cartridge...I believe the drive failed for the customer and I gave them a new cartridge and replaced the drive in this cartridge with another 500gb laptop sata drive
This worked great for the offsite backups they wanted to do
Looking to sell the RDX dock and the drive for ? I dont know, $200 ?
Looks like this one, but the one I have is model 8667-RDX
https://www.rdxworks.com/tandberg-rdx-external-usb3-dock-8782-RDX.aspx
I have one RDX drive cartridge, its in a '500gb' case, but forget the size of it, I think 500gb, Id have to open the Tandberg dock box to test the RDX cartridge...I believe the drive failed for the customer and I gave them a new cartridge and replaced the drive in this cartridge with another 500gb laptop sata drive
This worked great for the offsite backups they wanted to do
Looking to sell the RDX dock and the drive for ? I dont know, $200 ?