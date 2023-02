Todays Sale :> Supermicro drive caddies

some

I have some Supermicro 2.5 inch drive caddies for 3.5 inch bays, they are the screw in drive type, not the tool less lever type.Have at least 6 right now, probably more available shortlyI havescrews but not many , will send what I haveWill post pics later this AMMarkings on sticker :MCP-220-00043-0N672042023912SM link >>> https://store.supermicro.com/mcp-220-00043-0n-1557.html Looking for $7 plus shipping, each, shipping via USPS(also have the standard SM caddies for 3.5 drives...not sure if those are of use to anyone)23F12