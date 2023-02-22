Todays Sale :> Supermicro drive caddies

dbwillis
I have some Supermicro 2.5 inch drive caddies for 3.5 inch bays, they are the screw in drive type, not the tool less lever type.
Have at least 6 right now, probably more available shortly
I have some screws but not many , will send what I have
Will post pics later this AM
Markings on sticker :
MCP-220-00043-0N
672042023912
SM link >>> https://store.supermicro.com/mcp-220-00043-0n-1557.html
Looking for $7 plus shipping, each, shipping via USPS
(also have the standard SM caddies for 3.5 drives...not sure if those are of use to anyone)
