Todays Sale :> Supermicro drive caddies

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,755
I have some Supermicro 2.5 inch drive caddies for 3.5 inch bays, they are the screw in drive type, not the tool less lever type.
Have at least 6 right now, probably more available shortly
I have some screws but not many , will send what I have

Will post pics later this AM
Markings on sticker :
MCP-220-00043-0N
672042023912
SM link >>> https://store.supermicro.com/mcp-220-00043-0n-1557.html

Looking for $7 plus shipping, each, shipping via USPS

(also have the standard SM caddies for 3.5 drives...not sure if those are of use to anyone)

23F12
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top