Todays Sale :> Supermicro combo (20 cores - 40 threads, 128gb ram)

This is a new old stock machine that had very little use...was sitting on the shelf and that model went 'end of life' for us, so its off to get recycled, or repurposed in life

Supermicro X10DRG-Q with latest BIOS and IMPI firmware (has full IPMI license)
2x Xeon 2630 v4 (10 cores, 20 threads-each) with 2x oem coolers with 70mm fans (I have to measure the fan size to confirm)
12x 8gb PC2133mhz ECC/REG (128gb total)

Ive been playing with this at home the past 2-3 weeks running Server 2022 in a large Supermicro 3U chassis, I will not ship the chassis, will ship the motherboard with CPU in the sockets, coolers installed, memory in the slots, all packed very well.
I will obviously need a few days to get some packing and a large enough box.

Looking for $200 shipped?

MB link >> https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/motherboard/X10DRG-Q
CPU link >> https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...630-v4-25m-cache-2-20-ghz/specifications.html
 
If only this was E-ATX. If you come across any E-ATX combos, I'd be interested in the future!
 
