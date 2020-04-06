Todays Sale :> Sata - Raid cards $10 !

Pulled these from some customers home office servers (the 1430SA) / Plex servers I upgraded (the Highpoint and Silicon Image)



Adaptec 1430 SA - 4 ports Raid 1/0/10 - (PCI-e x8 connection)



Highpoint 640L 4 ports - (PCI-e x4 connection)



Silicon Image Sil 3132 SoftRaid 5 Controller - 2 ports - (PCI-e x4 connection)



All cards are in working order, I tested them in Server 2019 without any issues.

Bare cards, no cables, no drivers CD, no brackets, I found all I needed online

All cards are full height cards

Looking for $10 each, SHIPPED !

all 3 for $21 shipped