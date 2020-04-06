Todays Sale :> Sata - Raid cards $10 !

dbwillis
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 7,785
Pulled these from some customers home office servers (the 1430SA) / Plex servers I upgraded (the Highpoint and Silicon Image)
Adaptec 1430 SA - 4 ports Raid 1/0/10 - (PCI-e x8 connection)
Highpoint 640L 4 ports - (PCI-e x4 connection)
Silicon Image Sil 3132 SoftRaid 5 Controller - 2 ports - (PCI-e x4 connection)
All cards are in working order, I tested them in Server 2019 without any issues.
Bare cards, no cables, no drivers CD, no brackets, I found all I needed online
All cards are full height cards
Looking for $10 each, SHIPPED !
all 3 for $21 shipped
Adaptec 1430 SA - 4 ports Raid 1/0/10 - (PCI-e x8 connection)
Highpoint 640L 4 ports - (PCI-e x4 connection)
Silicon Image Sil 3132 SoftRaid 5 Controller - 2 ports - (PCI-e x4 connection)
All cards are in working order, I tested them in Server 2019 without any issues.
Bare cards, no cables, no drivers CD, no brackets, I found all I needed online
All cards are full height cards
Looking for $10 each, SHIPPED !
all 3 for $21 shipped