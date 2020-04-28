Todays Sale :> Power Color RX590 Red Devil (8gb)

dbwillis
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 7,825
Upgraded a customer and pulled this one out.
Great condition, just the card though, no boxes (I told him to keep the boxes !)
Thick metal backplate, very quiet, red LED on the fans.
Exact model is the 3DH/OC
https://www.powercolor.com/product?id=1542008942
Couldnt really gauge a good price, hows $160 shipped?
Will post pics later (edit - this is one pic I had from earlier today)
