Today's sale :> Pixel 6a 128gb in white

Upgraded my phone, no issues with this one, battery is great, screen is clear, cameras work fine.
There are some scuffs on the backside where some dirt got between the phone and the case I was using, I'll try to take some pics of the screen and these scuffs later

Looking for 100 shipped
 
