Todays Sale :> Nvidia Quadro Sync Cards

    Pulled these from a Win7 machine just refreshed to new hardware, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf.
    these were used with M+K 6000 and M+K 5200 cards

    Part number is "VCQKQUADROSYNC-KIT"
    https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16814133534

    This is a Sync card, not Sync II
    https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/design-visualization/solutions/quadro-sync/

    I have 3 cards, each card comes with 2 of the ribbon cables and 1 Molex to PCIe adapter

    Looking for $30 per card, shipped, or all 3 for $60

    We used these in our IT area on the monitor walls
     
