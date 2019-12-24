Todays Sale :> Nvidia Quadro Sync Cards

Pulled these from a Win7 machine just refreshed to new hardware, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf. these were used with M+K 6000 and M+K 5200 cards Part number is "VCQKQUADROSYNC-KIT" https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16814133534 This is a Sync card, not Sync II https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/design-visualization/solutions/quadro-sync/ I have 3 cards, each card comes with 2 of the ribbon cables and 1 Molex to PCIe adapter Looking for $30 per card, shipped, or all 3 for $60 We used these in our IT area on the monitor walls