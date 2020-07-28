Todays Sale :> Nvidia Quadro M6000 24gb + Quadro P4000 8gb

Selling these for a coworker, I have them in my hands.

(1) Quadro M6000 24gb - Pulled from a working production machine for an upgrade (2x Quadro GV100)
Bare card, no issues, clean, non smoking work environment
Will be packed very well and shipped via USPS Priority mail
Looking for $550 shipped
https://www.nvidia.com/content/dam/...ture/NV-DS-Quadro-M6000-24GB-US-NV-fnl-HR.pdf

(1) Quadro P4000 8gb - Pulled from a working production machine for an upgrade (1x Quadro RTX4000)
Bare card, no issues, clean, non smoking work environment
Will be packed very well and shipped via USPS Priority mail
Looking for $400 shipped
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p4000
 
