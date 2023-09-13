Todays Sale :> my Teens used Asus laptop (could use a screen!)

We bought this back at the start of Covid and kids started doing school over Zoom.
Has worked without issue since purchase, only issue is my 8yo got annoyed at her 15yo sisters fake nails that grandma would buy on outings, so she played with the glue.
There was glue on the palm rest, but luckily there was teen stickers there to protect most it, but it didnt protect the screen, there is a blob of glue on the upper right corner. * screen isnt cracked or broken, justs has a blob over it.

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U Mobile Processor (4C/8T, 3.7GHz Boost)
Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics with 2gb dedicated
4GB DDR4 on board and I added 4GB DDR4 SO-DIMM
512GB M.2 NVMe (SkHynix brand) I replaced the 128gb NVMe that came with it upon unboxing
96% battery life remaining
Win 11 Pro (just reinstalled this AM)
Ports:
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
1x HDMI 1.4
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Micro SD card reader
https://www.asus.com/us/laptops/for-home/all-series/vivobook-15-f512-amd/techspec/

New screen is like $75 or so, was looking to get $95 shipped
 

