Todays Sale :> My 7yo's laptop (has issues!)

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,087
This was my 7yo's laptop during Covid school from home, She doesnt have issues, but the laptop has a few issues:
1 - As a 7yo would do, she did something to the keyboard.
Keyboard doesnt work at all, nothing was spilled on it, it just stopped working, doesnt work in Windows, doesnt work in the Bios.
2 - There is a ding in the top left corner of the lid, and a matching ding on the palm rest corner
3 - Camera doesnt work
4 - 2 plastic covers are missing from the lower corners of the lid
5 - the lid has a slight bow to it, as if she sat on it

Lenovo Yoga 13 - model 81CT

i5 8250U (4 cores, 8 threads)
8gb memory (2 slots used according to Task Manager)
Realtek Ac wifi
Intel UHD 620 graphics
256gb NVMe drive (SKHynix HFS256GD9TNG)
Win11 Pro just freshly installed
Battery works great (says 35290mWh of a full charge when it was originally 48000mWh)
Touchscreen works as does the touchpad

https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/lenovo-yoga-730-13-inch

Looking for $65 shipped
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230914_054431589.jpg
    PXL_20230914_054431589.jpg
    541.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230914_054436015.jpg
    PXL_20230914_054436015.jpg
    358.1 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230914_054439668.jpg
    PXL_20230914_054439668.jpg
    237.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230914_054543199.jpg
    PXL_20230914_054543199.jpg
    197.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230914_054611884.jpg
    PXL_20230914_054611884.jpg
    196 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top