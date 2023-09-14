Todays Sale :> My 7yo's laptop (has issues!)

dbwillis
This was my 7yo's laptop during Covid school from home, She doesnt have issues, but the laptop has a few issues:
1 - As a 7yo would do, she did something to the keyboard.
Keyboard doesnt work at all, nothing was spilled on it, it just stopped working, doesnt work in Windows, doesnt work in the Bios.
2 - There is a ding in the top left corner of the lid, and a matching ding on the palm rest corner
3 - Camera doesnt work
4 - 2 plastic covers are missing from the lower corners of the lid
5 - the lid has a slight bow to it, as if she sat on it
Lenovo Yoga 13 - model 81CT
i5 8250U (4 cores, 8 threads)
8gb memory (2 slots used according to Task Manager)
Realtek Ac wifi
Intel UHD 620 graphics
256gb NVMe drive (SKHynix HFS256GD9TNG)
Win11 Pro just freshly installed
Battery works great (says 35290mWh of a full charge when it was originally 48000mWh)
Touchscreen works as does the touchpad
https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/lenovo-yoga-730-13-inch
Looking for $65 shipped
