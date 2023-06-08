Todays Sale :> Misc Memory

dbwillis
All pulled from working machines, no issues.
2x 4GB - Desktop DDR4 - 2800mhz - Corsair Vengeance LPX - CMK16GX4MA2800C16 $18 shipped
2x 4gb - Laptop DDR4 - 2666mhz - SkHynix - HMA851S6CJR6N - $15 shipped
All for $25
Also have some Kingston HyperX Fury DDR3 desktop memory, - HX318C10FBK2/16 - but no DDR3 machines to test it with, should be good though or I wouldnt have kept it. - just cover shipping
