Todays Sale :> Misc items (Nvidia, Tesla, BlackMagic)

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,578
Cleaning up the shop to make room for 2 tons pellets....

New/Sealed BlackMagic DeckLink 2 card, $25 shipped

New/Pull (1) Nvidia Quadro P620, low profile bracket only, 4x MiniDP outputs (can include 4x MiniDP to DP dongles if you want) $35 shipped

New/Pull (1) Nvidia Quadro P400, low profile bracket only, 3x MiniDP outputs (can include 3x MiniDP to DP dongles if you want) $25 shipped

Maybe someone wants this non working Tesla for a keychain? (Ill cut the slot cover end off and use a buddle mailer, unless you want that case slot part, then I can find the smallest box that will work) just pay shipping
 

