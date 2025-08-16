Todays Sale :> Misc items from my cleaning (PSU + FusionIO)

Cleaned out of the last tower PC..was my daily PC



I have a Corsair CX750 PSU

This is a workhorse for me...Ive had it many years, so long that the fan wore out and I just recently replaced it with a new silent one.

I left the wire for the new fan going out with all the other cables so I can plug it into one the motherboard plugs, instead of trying to connect it to the internal fan header in the PSU.

The wires are permanent, they are not unpluggable.

Plugs:

1x Motherboard cable 24 pin (20+4 type)

1x Motherboard cable 8 pin (4+4 pin type)

2x cables with 3x Molex plugs and 1x floppy plug

4x PCI-E cables (6+2 pin)

1x cable with 1 sata plug

1x cable with 4 sata plugs

Looking for $35 shipped





Ive also got a PCIe 1.3TB Cisco FusionIO card -------------------> SOLD

This also works perfectly fine..Ive run it under Win10, Win11, Server 2016, 2019 (havent tried 2022)

I mainly held virtual machines on this drive, was very fast, fast enough to run 4-6 VMs at the same time without any slowdown in the VMs

Wiped the drive before removing from the motherboard and case, comes with the full height bracket and Ill send a DVD with the drivers Ive used

Looking for $25 shipped



Shipping via USPS Priority, can maybe ship Tuesday the 19th but likely Wednesday the 20th (I ran out of USPS boxes)