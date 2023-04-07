Todays Sale :> Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (Ryzen, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
Matt black in color
15 inch screen - 2496 x 1664
AMD Ryzen 4980U 2ghz CPU (8core, 16thread)
8 gb memory
512gb SSD drive
Windows 11
Tip top condition, this is my personal laptop that was mostly used on my desk at home, used daily.
No issues whatsoever, battery is in excellent condition.
Battery Pro app indicates design capacity is 45800 mWh, full charge capacity is 43260 mWh.
I will reset Win11 Pro back to a fresh install before shipping.
Comes with the original box and obviously also the AC adapter.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/surface/devices/surface-laptop-4/tech-specs
https://www.windowscentral.com/surface-laptop-4-everything-we-know
If it sells, Ill need a day or so to move my files off it and reset it.
Can take pics tonight.
Would like to get $600 shipped
