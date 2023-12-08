Todays Sale :> Microsoft LifeCam HD-5000 720p HD Webcam

This has been sitting on my desk unused for a while, I dont have much use for it since I have a few laptops.
Win10 and 11 do not need any drivers for this, plug n play

https://www.cnet.com/reviews/microsoft-lifecam-hd-5000-review/


Looking for $21 shipped via USPS Priority
Heres a still pic from about 4 ft away WIN_20231208_05_27_04_Pro.jpg
 
