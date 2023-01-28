Today's sale :> Lenovo T450s (i7, 8gb, 250gb, W10)

Was a spare unit, has super low use.

Zero finger shine on any keys.

i7 5600u :2 cores, 4 threads, 2.6ghz

2x 4gb sodimms @1600mhz

Samsung 240gb ssd : mz7ln256hchp

fresh install of win10 22h2

Comes with Lenovo ac adapter

says 2 batteries installed and working



$120 shipped?