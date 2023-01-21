Today's sale :> iphone 5

dbwillis
Been using this around the house as sip phone.
No longer need.
Iphone 5 has iOS 10.3.4, 16gb storage, Sprint as carrier, model MD656LL/A, color black, battery holds decent charge, no cables.
Will reset and fully charge before shipping.
https://www.sellyourmac.com/mac-product-guides/iphone/md656ll-a-iphone-5-16gb.html
$20 shipped?
