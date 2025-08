Todays Sale :> i7 8700k + 8 drive SSD cage (with SSD's !) + EVGA 1300w PSU

Since I sold my 5800X combo, I no longer need the PSU I used in it as well as the 8x drive caddyEVGA 1300 G2 Supernova (PN 120-G2-1300)Never been opened, sticker still covering one of the screw holes, works perfectly fine, Ill blow the dust off before packingIts modular, but I only have these cables :1x Motherboard 24 pin1x Motherboard 8 pin (its 2x 4 pin plugs and nice and long wiring)1x Sata cable with 3x Sata plugs2x PCI-E cables that are 6+2 pin eachLooking for $50 shippedAthena 8 drive in 1x 5.25 slot (this ONE All screws included, works fine, I had used with the above PSU in my Proxmox server setup.Currently its filled with 6x Intel 480gb 2.5inch SSD drives and 2x Samsung 480gb 2.5inch drives, I need to wipe the drives stillWould prefer to sell as one unit for $250 shipped, but will split the drives from the carrier if there is a buyer for both.If splitting, I would like $60 shipped on the Athena and $60 per PAIR of drivesAlso have a single i7 8700k (sSpec - SR3QR) pulled from an office PC, never overclocked and always run cool, bare cpu, no coolerLooking for $18 shippedThis might be a 1 day sale as Im taking off on vacation Saturday AM, so I can only ship these on Friday August 1st------------------------> PSU sold------------------------> Pending sale on the drives and cage------------------------> i7 8700k available