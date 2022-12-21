Todays Sale :> HP Procurve 1800-24G

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,654
Upgraded my home to 2.5G POE switches, was going to keep this around for a spare, but maybe someone can make better use of it.
HP ProCurve 1800-24G with the rack ears (can remove them to safely ship it), totally silent / no fans, runs cool as well
24x 1g ports with ports 23/24 being dual port > copper or fiber
I havent used any fiber with the switch, so I cant say the fiber ports are clean and tidy and work, but they should.
Im in zip 06010, looking for shipping cost plus $20
I can probably make a box with some foam packing not much bigger than the switch, which is 6.73 x 17.42 x 1.73 inches
additional info >>> https://manualmachine.com/hp/procurve180024g/7075226-user-manual/
HP ProCurve 1800-24G with the rack ears (can remove them to safely ship it), totally silent / no fans, runs cool as well
24x 1g ports with ports 23/24 being dual port > copper or fiber
I havent used any fiber with the switch, so I cant say the fiber ports are clean and tidy and work, but they should.
Im in zip 06010, looking for shipping cost plus $20
I can probably make a box with some foam packing not much bigger than the switch, which is 6.73 x 17.42 x 1.73 inches
additional info >>> https://manualmachine.com/hp/procurve180024g/7075226-user-manual/